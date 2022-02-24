Karan Johar promises a big opportunity for Brijwasi Brothers of Colors’ Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan-fame

It’s said that dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them. This adage truly applies to the journey of Colors’ Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan contestants Brijwasi Brothers, who have won many hearts with their soulful singing.

While all the contestants are raising the bar of entertainment by putting their best foot forward to mark their spot in the top 12, the Brijwasi Brothers have set the benchmark for other contenders with their enchanting performance. The ace-director and the Bollywood stalwart Karan Johar was awestruck after seeing their act and loved their performance so much that he immediately offered them an opportunity to sing in his upcoming movie!

In the upcoming episode, the Brijwasi brothers’ spectacular performance earned them a standing ovation from all the judges. Impressed by their outstanding performance, Karan Johar said, “I am so moved by your performance. I mean the way you sing it brings out the emotions inside you and I have rarely seen such performances on television. I would insist some of my music director friends to listen to you.”

The Brijwasi Brothers couldn’t thank Karan Johar for this golden opportunity and promised the judges that they would deliver their best each time.

