Karan Johar relocates song schedule of RARKPK from Switzerland to Kashmir for Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar’s directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ (RARKPK) stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. While the shooting wrapped up just in time for Alia’s pregnancy announcement, the romantic song is yet to be filmed. And the doting director has shifted the location from Switzerland to Kashmir for the leading lady. This song is KJo’s tribute to his idol Yash Chopra.
A source quoted, “Karan loves Alia like his own daughter. He postponed the release as the love duet was not shot before Alia’s maternity leave. Now, he has relocated the song to Kashmir as Alia doesn’t want to leave her baby girl behind for long stretches.”
