Watch: Karan Johar reveals all that's inside the 'Koffee With Karan' hamper

Mumbai, October 17

One question that literally every 'Koffee with Karan' fan wants to know, is 'what is there in the Koffee hamper?'. And finally, on Monday, Karan revealed all the gifts that were given to the guests in the big coveted Rapid Fire Koffee hamper.

Taking to Instagram handle, Disney+Hotstar shared a video featuring the host of the KWK show explaining the contents of this season's Koffee with Karan Hamper.

As it has been the tradition of the show, the filmmaker unveiled the contents of Koffee With Karan Season 7's luxurious hamper.

In the eight-minute-long video, the Karan listed all the products that the hamper winners of Season 7's rapid-fire round took home.

He started showing the first gift, which was the chand bali earrings by Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates' Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and many more luxurious goodies.

The hamper also includes one of Karan's favourite fragrances, a limited-edition beverage and designer home accessories. Karan also said there are products that he can't reveal. He stated, "may not be able to give too many details about, those are for branding purposes."

Watch him unveil the 'Koffee hamper':

Season 7, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan-Bhavana Panday-Maheep Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests.

