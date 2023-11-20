Karan Johar reveals Varun Dhawan charged fans for picture with Shah Rukh Khan on set of 'My Name is Khan'

ANI
Mumbai, November 20
Karan Johar's 'Students' Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen on his coffee couch in the next episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.
On Monday, KJo took to his Instagram and dropped the new promo of the season's next episode.
He captioned the post, "THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode drops 23rd November only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."
In the new promo, Varun could be seen talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies and quirked, "In my dad's film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode." Welcoming the handsome hunks on the couch, Karan Johar said, "They're ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies."
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
The trio, in the promo, also took a stroll down memory lane and shared Varun's fun banter on the sets of KJo's film 'My Name is Khan' where he used to charge fans for a picture with Shah Rukh Khan.
Karan Johar also asked Varun, "One thing Varun has that you don't?" to which he jokingly answered, "A big ass." "He has a bubble butt", Karan added.
Varun and Sidharth made their acting debut with Karan Johar's film 'Student of the Year' which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
#Instagram #Karan Johar #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan #Varun Dhawan
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport
Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carry out low-level ...
‘First breakthrough’ at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescuers insert 6-inch pipe to send more food to trapped workers
New pipe sent 53 metre to other side will allow food items l...
Transfer of judges: Supreme Court flags issue of ‘pick and choose’ by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium
Of 11 names of judges recommended by collegium for transfer,...
IRB jawan among 2 tribal men shot dead in Manipur; shutdown call in Kangpokpi district
Incident took place in area adjacent to Singda dam, which ha...
Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28
The session is being convened after the Punjab Governor had ...