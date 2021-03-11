Karan Johar: Shershaah was a film that Sidharth Malhotra brought to me

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

Koffee with Karan’s recent episode starring Siddharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal has taken social media by storm and the audiences cannot stop obsessing over it.

In the episode, Karan Johar shared how Sidharth Malhotra was the one who brought the film to him, “Sid I don't have to tell you, we both made a magical movie. You were phenomenal. I think they call it you're coming into your own film. It gave you so much love, so much respect for us as a company for having made it and I think it was a story that needed to be told. And I am glad we got the opportunity. I remember that's a film Sid brought to me actually.”

Sidharth Malhotra attained global appreciation and recognition for his performance and won various awards for the depiction of Captain Vikram Batra on-screen from the critics as well as the masses.

The makers of Shershaah last week celebrated one year of the movie. Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra both shared different reels on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has a line-up of movies starting with Thank God, Mission Majnu and Yodha. Sidharth will also be featuring in a cop avatar in Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty.

#karan johar #koffee with karan #shershaah #sidharth malhotra