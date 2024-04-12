Karan Johar unspools memories of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, praises Aishwarya Rai’s eyes and ‘what she said’

IANS

Mumbai, April 12

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and praised the actress for the lines she said.

Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a scene where Ranbir is seen telling Aishwarya that they will “chit chat” on the plane, to which Aishwarya, who played a poetess in the movie, said, “Guftgu bezar logo ki adat hai. Jo aankehin keh deti hain, unke aage lafzon ka darja kya.”

Karan captioned it, ‘Her beauty, her eyes, and what she said @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor.’

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, also stars Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. It tells the story of love, friendship, and heartbreak between the characters Alizeh and Ayan.

