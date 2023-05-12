Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment announce partnership

Leading production houses, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, have announced a strategic content partnership to deliver fresh and compelling content.

Guneet Monga Kapoor

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment,” said Karan Johar, founder of Dharma Productions. “As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of two brands that have always supported diverse and unconventional talent, and I can’t wait to see what we will create together.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, India’s leading production house, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema,” said Guneet Monga Kapoor, founder of Sikhya Entertainment.