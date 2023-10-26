Karan Johar's dream 'Sangam' with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh sparks excitement on 'Koffee With Karan 8'

Tribune Web Desk

In the much-anticipated Season 8 premiere of 'Koffee With Karan', which graced our screens on October 26, Bollywood's beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, took center stage. Notably, this marked their first joint appearance on a show since their fairytale wedding in Italy back in 2018. The couple's chemistry charmed audiences, and as host Karan Johar noted, they were 'unapologetically authentic' throughout the episode.

One of the episode's most intriguing moments occurred during the iconic rapid-fire round. Ranveer Singh's response to a question from Karan Johar sent ripples of excitement through the audience. When asked to choose a male actor for a hypothetical love triangle featuring himself and Deepika, Ranveer Singh boldly proclaimed, "Ranbir Kapoor." He then revealed an exciting nugget from the past, saying, "You, Karan, wanted to make 'Sangam' with the three of us, right?" To this, Karan Johar responded with enthusiasm, saying, "Yes." With a dose of Ranveer's signature flair and reminder of his character Rocky Randhawa from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', he added, "You're always boasting but make nothing concrete." Karan promptly proposed, "Sign it?" to which Deepika chimed in, "Done." Karan Johar, with eagerness, declared, "I am dying to make it."

For context, the reference to 'Sangam' harks back to the 1964 classic film directed by the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather. The film featured Raj Kapoor himself in a leading role, alongside Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.

In the episode, Ranbir Kapoor's name continued to resonate during the rapid-fire round. When asked which contemporary male actor he would choose to recreate the iconic "Dola Re Dola" song from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," Ranveer Singh unhesitatingly selected Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone also didn't shy away from mentioning Ranbir during her rapid-fire round. When quizzed about the actor with whom she shares the finest on-screen chemistry, she responded with grace, "The truth is, I think I have good chemistry with a lot of people. It goes without saying that Ranveer and I have amazing chemistry, which is why we are even on this couch. But Shah Rukh [Khan], Ranbir. I had amazing chemistry with Irrfan [Khan]. I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik [Roshan], which everyone's going to see in 'Fighter'."

