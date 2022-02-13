Karan Johar’s twins sing ‘Doobey’ from ‘Gehraiyaan’ in their adorable style; when filmmaker asks them what song it is, son Yash tells him to ‘take a chill pill’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

The recently released ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been in the news. While the film may have opened to mixed reviews, its songs have been liked by one and all. Especially the soulful, peppy, romantic track ‘Doobey’ that has had many versions created by its fans. Now, its filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash who are vibing to the song. In his latest post, KJO shared a video of his kids who are singing the song. The two cutie pies have given a fun twist to the song and don’t we just love hearing it from them.

The video begins with Kjo asking Roohi and Yash, “One minute. What song are you singing?” The kids innocently and quite confidently sing, “Haan Dooge.” And when Karan corrects them that it’s ‘Doobey’ and not ‘Doogey’, Yash’s answer will leave you laughing. The boy asks his daddy to take a chill pill.” The filmmaker ends the video with ‘toodles’.

Karan has captioned the video, “Please see what is happening!!!”

Watch the hilarious video here:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production is also a producer of Shakun Batra-directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. A film on modern-day relationships and infidelity skipped the theatrical release.

