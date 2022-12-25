 Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Kapoor, Rashmi Desai, Karnvir Bohra and others mourn Tunisha Sharma's death : The Tribune India

Tunisha Sharma's mother in her complaint blamed her co-star Sheezan M Khan for the extreme step

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday



PTI

Mumbai, December 25

Prominent names from the Indian entertainment industry, including 'Fitoor' filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and TV star Karan Kundrra, have condoled the death of actor Tunisha Sharma.

The 21-year-old actor allegedly committed suicide on the set of the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai area here on Saturday.

Sharma's acting credits also include TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and films such as 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Kapoor, who directed Sharma in his 2016 directorial 'Fitoor', described the young actor's death "heartbreaking".

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the passing away of #tunishasharma. I worked with her on #fitoor she was a young 13 yr old, a gifted & a disciplined actor. someone with a bright future & so much to give as an artist..this is so heartbreaking . May her family find peace," the director wrote on Twitter.

In 'Fitoor', Sharma had essayed the younger version of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's character Firdaus.

"Shocking and extremely sad.. Such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti. It's my request to everyone: there's always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget.." tweeted Kundrra.

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted with shock. "Really can't believe this #TunishaSharma RIP," he tweeted.

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "No sorrow in life is so big that one can't overcome. Thinking of her parents who have to live with the pain of losing a child for life."

TV stars such as Rashmi Desai, Karnvir Bohra and Sugandhaa S Misshra also condoled Sharma's death.

Desai wrote, "Never met her but ofcours Knew her just like flower. Strength to her family and loved once. Indeed she was a shining star (sic)" "My god! This is so sad and heartbreaking #TunishaSharma Rest in peace," Bohra wrote on the microblogging site.

"#TunishaSharma shocking and heart wrenching this unfortunate news of a young talented bful soul gone too soon .. prayers , strength to her family and loved ones," Misshra said.

Sharma, who was shooting for "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" on Saturday, had gone to the washroom on the show's set. When she did not return for a long time, the door was broken down and she was found hanging inside, an official said.

On Sunday, the police arrested Sharma's 27-year old co-actor Sheezan M Khan in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the charge of abetting her suicide.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against Khan under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house officer of Valiv police station said.

In her complaint, her mother claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe into the case was underway.

