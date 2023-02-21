 Karan Kundrra enjoying playing Veer in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal : The Tribune India

Karan Kundrra enjoying playing Veer in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra enjoying playing Veer in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

A still from Ishq Mein Ghayal



Sheetal

Karan Kundrra looks like someone who is Ishq Mein Ghayal, at least when he speaks about his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. We catch this Jalandhar boy in Chandigarh, as he promotes his new show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The show marks his comeback in serials after a long break. The actor had been busy contesting, hosting and judging reality shows for past seven or eight years, except for a few fiction projects such as three seasons of finite series, Dil Hi Toh Hai (2018-2020) and a short sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021.

As first three episodes of his current show sets the pace and vibe of this supernatural-fantasy thriller, the actor is ready to spill the beans about his character, BTS moments and some personal plans he sets for himself...

“Pehli gall tan mein ithe ghuman firan aayan, PR tan hundi rahugi,’ says Karan as his father makes himself comfortable behind Karan, who came all the way from Jalandhar to meet his son. The actor switches over to Punjabi as he says, “Every time I am around a Punjabi person, even if he is someone who has lived all his life in Mumbai or some other place, I automatically start talking in Punjabi. It’s the Punjabi vibe that we connect to.”

In fact, Karan confesses that his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, whom he lovingly calls Teju, speaks better Punjabi than him. “Sometimes she asks me if she is correct. And I would say, ‘tun galt hi bol Teju, oh jyada cute lagda e’,” he adds.

He is tight-lipped about his wedding, but admits that his family, especially his father, is very fond of Tejassvi, in fact more than his son. The actor had earlier said that he was ready to get married in March if the couple’s respective schedule allowed. Since then the question has been popping up everywhere. To which, Karan has got a better reply now, “ask my parents”.

If so, would Jalandhar be on the list of wedding venues and pat comes the answer, “Definitely, it would be. I am not someone who seeks attention from such precious moments of life. I would be happy to do it in a mandir in Jalandhar in the presence of my family.”

Coming back to the new show and what made him say yes, Karan calls it an instinctive decision for he likes the character of Veer in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Alongside him, stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh in the roles Armaan and Eisha.

On the show being compared to The Vampire Diaries for it was also the tale of two brothers with supernatural power and a human girl, Karan doesn’t disagree. He explains, “Comparisons will always be made because there are similarities. But it’s deeply rooted in the folklore of India and bhediyon ki kahani hai. I am a fan of The Vampire Diaries but we have our own culture and set of audience. It’s being made on typical things that our Indian viewers like.”

Karan, who hates monotony in personal as well as professional life, is in love with his character so much that 15 hours of shoot doesn’t feel like a long time. He says, “It’s time that good, intense stories were told. The scale at which we are shooting is huge. The same goes for the format, as it will air from Monday to Wednesday for one hour. It’s almost like shooting a mini film for each episode. We are doing something different for television. It’s not like shooting 15 hours for one episode, but 10 days for one episode. I am happy to give five months to this finite series. And who knows if you all like it, it might have another part.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

2
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

3
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

4
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

5
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

6
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

7
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

10
Comment

Pakistan in dire straits

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research