Karan Kundrra enjoying playing Veer in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra looks like someone who is Ishq Mein Ghayal, at least when he speaks about his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. We catch this Jalandhar boy in Chandigarh, as he promotes his new show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The show marks his comeback in serials after a long break. The actor had been busy contesting, hosting and judging reality shows for past seven or eight years, except for a few fiction projects such as three seasons of finite series, Dil Hi Toh Hai (2018-2020) and a short sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021.

As first three episodes of his current show sets the pace and vibe of this supernatural-fantasy thriller, the actor is ready to spill the beans about his character, BTS moments and some personal plans he sets for himself...

“Pehli gall tan mein ithe ghuman firan aayan, PR tan hundi rahugi,’ says Karan as his father makes himself comfortable behind Karan, who came all the way from Jalandhar to meet his son. The actor switches over to Punjabi as he says, “Every time I am around a Punjabi person, even if he is someone who has lived all his life in Mumbai or some other place, I automatically start talking in Punjabi. It’s the Punjabi vibe that we connect to.”

In fact, Karan confesses that his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, whom he lovingly calls Teju, speaks better Punjabi than him. “Sometimes she asks me if she is correct. And I would say, ‘tun galt hi bol Teju, oh jyada cute lagda e’,” he adds.

He is tight-lipped about his wedding, but admits that his family, especially his father, is very fond of Tejassvi, in fact more than his son. The actor had earlier said that he was ready to get married in March if the couple’s respective schedule allowed. Since then the question has been popping up everywhere. To which, Karan has got a better reply now, “ask my parents”.

If so, would Jalandhar be on the list of wedding venues and pat comes the answer, “Definitely, it would be. I am not someone who seeks attention from such precious moments of life. I would be happy to do it in a mandir in Jalandhar in the presence of my family.”

Coming back to the new show and what made him say yes, Karan calls it an instinctive decision for he likes the character of Veer in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Alongside him, stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh in the roles Armaan and Eisha.

On the show being compared to The Vampire Diaries for it was also the tale of two brothers with supernatural power and a human girl, Karan doesn’t disagree. He explains, “Comparisons will always be made because there are similarities. But it’s deeply rooted in the folklore of India and bhediyon ki kahani hai. I am a fan of The Vampire Diaries but we have our own culture and set of audience. It’s being made on typical things that our Indian viewers like.”

Karan, who hates monotony in personal as well as professional life, is in love with his character so much that 15 hours of shoot doesn’t feel like a long time. He says, “It’s time that good, intense stories were told. The scale at which we are shooting is huge. The same goes for the format, as it will air from Monday to Wednesday for one hour. It’s almost like shooting a mini film for each episode. We are doing something different for television. It’s not like shooting 15 hours for one episode, but 10 days for one episode. I am happy to give five months to this finite series. And who knows if you all like it, it might have another part.”