 Karan Kundrra on breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash: 'It's because of you we grow tenfold'

Karan Kundrra's latest tweet makes TejRan fans happy

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in a throwback picture. Instagram/kkundrra



Mumbai, March 12

After many speculations going around about the breakup of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' actor has said that with the blessings of fans, their bond is getting stronger with each passing day.

He tweeted: "Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment"

Although, he has not made any direct comment about the breakup rumours, fans have taken his post positively and wished for their long term relationship. One social media user commented: "STAY BLESSED TEJRAN"

Another wrote: "May u both grow professionally and personally only high and high..loads of love and only best wishes."

The trolls and rumours around their breakup started with the earlier tweet of Karan in which he wrote a shayari.

"Na teri shaan kam hoti..na rutba ghata hota..jo ghamand mein kaha..wahi hass ke kaha hotaa."

After his post, many started discussing their relationship and guessing what exactly has happened to him.

In fact, Tejasswi also dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving on a song and she wrote in the caption: "Hold up".

However, Tejasswi in her recent interview with Zoom TV, talked about their relationship and said: "I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life."

Karan and Tejasswi started dating after their participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'. They keep sharing their posts and videos and fans call them TejRan. They are among the famous TV couples.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently seen in the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is part of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'.

IANS

#karan kundrra #tejasswi prakash

