Karan Kundrra proposes a fun date night to Tejasswi Prakash

Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love while doing a reality show. However, the actor played a prank on his ladylove and ended up watching a movie.
In a video, Karan is seen setting up a prank video by pretending to propose to Tejasswi. He dramatically confesses his feelings for her and Tejasswi, excitedly urges him on, wanting to hear more.
However, to Tejasswi’s surprise, it is not a ring but a phone that Karan offers, asking her to join him on a romantic watch party of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3.
Karan shared why he regards Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the perfect date night movie. “It is filled with all the things I love - action, comedy, emotions. This franchise is definitely at the top of my movie lists and I am so inspired by everyone involved in it. I am looking forward to experiencing the film again with Tejasswi,” he said.
Tejasswi added, “Rocket is one of my favourite characters, he is so cute and Bradley Cooper does a great job voicing him. I also am a huge fan of Chris Pratt and all his films as well. The cherry on top is that I get to watch the film with Karan.”
