Karan Kundrra shares mantra to be a perfect boyfriend

IANS

Karan Kundrra, who has set relationship goals with his lady love Tejaswi Prakash, has shared the great tips on how to be a perfect boyfriend in a relationship.

Talking about how to keep the spark alive in a relationship, Karan, who is hosting the dating show Temptation Island India, says, “Chivalry is not a relic of the past, but a timeless gesture that keeps the spark alive.”

The actor adds, “Partners need to make each other feel special, creating a sense of safety that goes beyond clichés. Certain behaviours are expected, and it’s these small acts that build a foundation of trust and admiration.”

On how to be an attractive partner, he says, “Taking care of oneself and one’s partner is a joint responsibility. Well-groomed individuals contribute to an atmosphere of mutual respect and attraction. It’s a shared effort that reflects the commitment to making the relationship not only emotionally fulfilling but visually appealing.”

Karan says, “Confidence is attractive, but crossing into misogynistic arrogance can be detrimental. Striking a balance between self-assuredness and humility is vital. Displaying conviction in thoughts without overshadowing your partner fosters an environment of mutual growth.”

The actor also comments on how being humble is important.

“Amid the misconceptions, humility stands out as a trait that adds a touch of allure. Saying ‘thank you’ and ‘sorry’ should never be underestimated. Being grounded and genuine in expressions of gratitude and remorse is not just a virtue; it’s a captivating quality,” said the actor, who found the love of his life in a reality show.

Temptation Island India streams on JioCinema.