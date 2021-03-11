Karan Kundrra surprises his ‘princess’ Tejasswi Prakash with birthday bash on a yacht

Chandigarh, June 12
Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday in Goa with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. On Saturday, Karan Kundrra shared some dreamy photos from the celebration that show Tejaswwi’s birthday was a special affair. The pictures give a glimpse of how Karan surprised his ladylove with a celebration on a private yacht. There’s a photo of Tejasswi holding a huge bouquet of red roses. In one click, Karan is lifting Tejasswi on a yacht and in another one, he is kissing his ‘princess’.
It was a dreamy birthday and the pictures say it all. Keeping his caption short and sweet, Karan wrote, “Happy birthday princess..”
Check out the photos:
Tejasswi and Karan went to Goa for a short getaway to celebrate Tejasswi’s birthday. On the eve of her birthday, Tejasswi cut a cake with paparazzi. There was also a pre-birthday bash with fans who surprised the Naagin 6 actress with a cake and gift hamper on the sets of her show.
This much-loved couple from the television industry will be seen together on Dance Deewane Juniors, reality show hosted by Karan Kundrra.
