Bigg Boss15 'most loved' couple Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash rokafied? #TejRan fans can't keep calm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Their stint at Bigg Boss 15 has made Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash among the most loved couples in the TV industry. While their loved-up posts have been heart-winners since their exit from the Bigg Boss house, the latest news about the couple has created a frenzy on Twitter. Rumours of Karan and Tejasswi’s ‘roka’ doing the rounds and fans can’t keep calm.

Karan was recently spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. When he was asked about the ‘roka’ rumour in an interview by Telly Talk, the actor said he keeps on dropping subtle hints from time to time. He neither confirmed nor denied the news. Karan said that he has been very open about his plans for the relationship.

Happy fans are also sharing all the hints to prove that Karan and Tejasswi are ‘rokafied’. They are celebrating the occasion on Twitter.

Take a look:

SO TEAM ROKA WON?😭#TejRan



"i think i would like to live a life with her."

"new life. new wife." — m (@sukoonmilax) April 11, 2022

Today's day is giving this day's vibessssssss



TEAM ROKA WON



EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/vt8yPpJQSy — KARANOLOGY (@ItsKaranology) April 11, 2022

Also he had said mangya ki ready rehna raat me kabhi bhi call aa sakta hai when teja had come to pick kk from set & also paps had said ki bhai ne bola hai aj raat koi bahut kuch milega😉😉

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN



TEAM ROKA WON

🐍🌞#TejRan https://t.co/IbXlXODe7p — Vanu #TejRan 😍🐍🌞 (@Eastasy1) April 11, 2022

After Karan spoke about his marriage plans in an interview, fans can’t wait to know when the two will tie the knot. Being titled the best boyfriend in the industry, Karan said that he feels ‘thankful’ to have Tejasswi in his life. According to Hindustan Times, Karan said, “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us.”

#karan kundrra #tejasswi prakash #tejran