Karan Suchak loves bike rides

Karan Suchak plays an obsessive lover in Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. He recently shared his love for bike rides with his fans.

Karan says, “Riding a bike fills me with immense joy. When I hop on my bike, wearing safety gear, and embark on a journey of thousands of kilometres, the moment I reach a new city and breathe in the fresh air, surrounded by open spaces and beautiful views, my heart feels alive. Experiencing nature on two wheels is a different sensation compared to being in a four-wheeler. It’s as if the motorcycle drives my soul, just as it propels my body. I love travelling, and there are still many places I have yet to explore. Over the past eight months, I have visited Goa twice, the Statue of Unity twice, Udaipur in Rajasthan, as well as Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, covering a distance of 10,000 km. Since childhood, I have always had a deep desire for bike rides, constantly yearning to own the best bike, and I worked hard to fulfill that dream.”