Karan V Grover and Kanika Mann rooting for friends in Bigg Boss 16

All the contestants in Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 have started bringing out their A-game. Talking about Bigg Boss contestants, Karan V Grover sends good luck wishes to his Udaariyaan co-stars and dear friends Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Kanika Mann is also rooting for her close friend Priyanka.
Karan says, “I haven’t had enough time to watch the show due to my shoot schedule, but from what I know about Ankit and Priyanka, they are strong competitors. Ankit is patient and firm and knows what he is doing. On the other hand, Priyanka is a firecracker and full of energy. She would not only be Ankit’s strongest support but also his competition. I hope one of them wins the show because either way, I get a party. Jokes apart, I wish them luck and hope the trophy comes home.” Adds Kanika, “I’m only watching Bigg Boss for Priyanka. She is one of the most powerful players in the house.
