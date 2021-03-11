Karan V Grover gets hitched to Poppy Jabbal

Karan V Grover has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. The wedding took place on Tuesday (May 31) with a small gathering in Himachal Pradesh. It was attended by their close friend Shama Sikander along with her husband. Karan took to Instagram and posted the first picture from his wedding. Both bride and groom are seen twinning in pink-coloured attire. While Karan wore a sherwani with a pagdi, Poppy was seen in a lehenga during the wedding ceremony. Karan captioned the picture as, “We finally did it… 31-05-2022 #MayDay.”

Talking about the wedding, actress Shama Sikander says, “We are just so happy that it has finally happened. I guess it does influence you in some way when your close friends are getting married and you see so much love around. All of us need to witness it unfold and when we see it ourselves, we, too, want it in life. All of us deserve the happiness.” — TMS