Karan V Grover to tie the knot with girlfriend Poppy Jabbal

Karan V Grover of Udaariyaan fame is all set to get married with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal.
According to sources close to the actor, they will tie the knot today. The wedding will be a low-key affair and will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of their families and close friends. They will also be throwing a reception party. The wedding festivities have already started.
Tribune Shorts
