Karan Veer Mehra to do cameo in Pukar-Dil Se Dil Tak

Actor Karan Veer Mehra, a well-known artiste, will be seen in a cameo in Sony Entertainment Television’s family drama, Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak as Gautam. He has a pivotal role in the storyline. Mehra shared, “Gautam is the brain behind the success of the Maheshwari family business, and he continues to be their employ as he feels it’s his duty towards Digvijay and Rajeshwari Maheshwari.”
