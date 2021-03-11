Karan Wahi to make a comeback with 'ChannaMereya'

After impressing fans with his performance in web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2, actor Karan Wahi is all set to make a comeback on television. He will be headlining Star Bharat’s new show, Channa Mereya, alongside Niyati Fatnani. The show is all set to air on Star Bharat and Disney+ Hotstar from July 5, 2022. According to a source, Karan will be essaying the role of a chef in this show.
Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared an interesting clip of him rustling up a fancy dish. The show will also star Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...