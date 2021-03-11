Karan Wahi to make a comeback with 'ChannaMereya'

After impressing fans with his performance in web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2, actor Karan Wahi is all set to make a comeback on television. He will be headlining Star Bharat’s new show, Channa Mereya, alongside Niyati Fatnani. The show is all set to air on Star Bharat and Disney+ Hotstar from July 5, 2022. According to a source, Karan will be essaying the role of a chef in this show.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared an interesting clip of him rustling up a fancy dish. The show will also star Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, among others.