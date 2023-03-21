Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have the 'best day' with their youngest daughter Gia

ANI
Mumbai, March 21
It's always heartening to see your baby get initiated into a new thing. Television couple Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were also elated as their youngest daughter Gia was initiated into swimming.
Taking to Instagram, Teejay posted a picture and a few videos where the little munchkin is seen playing with their parents at the poolside.
Teejay wrote in the caption, "The best is not 'yet to come.' It's already here.. in this moment. My little girl is overjoyed we brought her downstairs for a swim. That photo bomber in the back is happy because he's having such a great time with us! (He and I were busy with some work.. I suggested we leave everything & spend the day with the baby.) We had a beautiful afternoon.. the 'best' day. @karanvirbohra @thebabysnowflake(Other two little ones were at school.)
Watch their video:
View this post on Instagram
Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Shararat', 'Naagin 2', Karanvir is a proud father of three daughters. The actor often treats fans with his family pictures. He got married to Tv personality Teejay in 2006.
In 2016, they became parents to twin daughters (Raya Bella and Vienna). In 2020, they welcomed their third one. Karanvir was last seen in the reality web show 'Lock Upp.'
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police
Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...
Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification
Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...
High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations
Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...