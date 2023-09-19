Karanvir Bohra gets emotional as Mumbai's old double-decker buses go out of service

IANS

Karanvir Bohra got emotional as the non-AC double-decker buses of Mumbai retired from their service.

Talking about the double-decker buses, Karanvir said, “Noooooooooo.... but bus number 123 was my favourite, I would travel from Colaba to Nana Chowk every day for my classes with my friend Hashim, for the only reason it used to go through meeting strive, I have such beautiful memories of that bus. I also met my first girlfriend on that bus.”

#Mumbai