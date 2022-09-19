Karanvir Bohra mourns demise of TV actress Nishi Singh

ANI
Mumbai, September 19
TV actress Nishi Singh, best known for her role in 'Qubool Hai', is no more.
Confirming Nishi's demise, actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Sad to hear this news. #Omnamahshivay."
Nishi Singh, who acted in shows like 'Tenali Rama' and 'Hitler Didi', died on Sunday, September 18, after a long illness that stretched on for over three years.
Nishi, reportedly, suffered three strokes of paralysis over the last few years and was battling with resulting health woes. Sanjay, who is a writer-actor by profession, had asked for financial help in September 2020 after Nishi suffered a paralytic attack in February 2019, and another one in February 2020.
Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute on social media.
Nishi Singh is survived by husband Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter.
