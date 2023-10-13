Karanvir Bohra talks about his character Viraj Dobriyal being compared to Heath Ledger's 'Joker'

Karanvir Bohra, widely recognised for his versatility and charismatic performances, recently shared his thoughts on the comparison drawn between his character, Viraj Dobriyal, and Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the Joker in Star Bharat’s new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava—Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu.
Karanvir says, “I am grateful for the comparison, but there is no comparison in our acting! Heath Ledger was a phenomenal actor, and it takes time and consistent effort to reach the level of skill and artistry that he showcased. He was an extraordinary talent, and his portrayal in the movie as Joker was nothing short of brilliance. Although I am overwhelmed that the viewers are comparing my character, Viraj Dobriyal, with Heath Ledger’s Joker, I’m still working hard and constantly trying to improve my craft.”
He adds, “His ability to immerse himself into a character, showcasing the depth of emotion and psychological complexity, is truly commendable, I have great respect for his acting prowess. Actors like him take a lot of time and dedication to hone their skills, as we witnessed in his exceptional performance as the Joker”.
