Karanvir Bohra to enter Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Karanvir Bohra is back to rule hearts with his acting stint in daily soaps.
The actor will be seen playing a negative role in Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali-starrer Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.
Excited about it, Karanvir said, “I love doing what I do best, play grey shade, and complex characters. The roles I play are never black or white. I am extremely glad to be a part of the show that has gained so much love from viewers across age groups. I don’t want to say too much. I want people to see me in the show and say ‘glad he’s back, because I surely am.”
Karanvir is a popular name in the television industry, and he has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. His most popular shows include Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat.
