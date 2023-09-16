Karanvir Bohra to reprise the role of Viraj Dobriyal

Karanvir Bohra will be seen in the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu.
Expressing his excitement about reprising the role of Viraj Dobriyal, Karanvir says, “I’m thrilled to be back. I’m eagerly anticipating the opportunity to elevate this character to new heights, a role that has already found a cherished place within the hearts of our audience. This role holds a special significance for me personally, and I’m committed to exploring its depths and nuances in a way that both honours its legacy and brings fresh dimensions to the character.”
