Karanvir Sharma's pantry on the sets of Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua!

Karanvir Sharma, who is currently shooting for Prateek Sharma’s TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua, has set up a functional pantry in his makeup room. Apart from the microwave and kettle, it is stocked with an assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, instant noodles, and chocolates. Talking about the same, Karanvir says, “We binge on these goodies to keep our mood happy and belly full.”