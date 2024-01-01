Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan add royal touch to their New Year celebrations

Mumbai, January 1
Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year in their own unique ways. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan added a royal touch to her celebration.
Before heading towards celebrating the last day of the year, Kareena didn't miss the chance to capture the family moments.
Taking to Instagram story, Kareena treated fans with a glimpse of their New Year's Eve.
The first picture captured Kareena wearing a colourful velvet sharara suit. She opted for a dewy makeup look. What caught our attention was a red rose in her hair, which she tied in a bun style.
She clicked a mirror selfie with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he got dressed up for the night in a white three-piece suit.
Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Are you ready? We are."
In the next picture, their kids- Taimur and Jeh joined them and posed in their style.
Kareena captioned the story, "Framed. 31-12-2023."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.
She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.
