Kareena Kapoor begins shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong, check out BTS shot

Tribune We Desk
Chandigarh, May 11
Kareena Kapoor Khan has jetted off to Kalimpong. The actress has started shooting for her upcoming Netflix debut film, The Devotion of Suspect X, with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The untitled murder mystery is a screen adaptation of 2005 bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.
Kareena took to her Instagram profile to share a BTS photo from the film’s set in West Bengal’s hill station. In the picture, she can be seen getting her hair done for the shoot.
She captioned it, “Day 1-Kalimpong… Devotion of suspect X’.
Check out her post:
View this post on Instagram
The movie, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.
Sujoy Gosh is known for thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’ and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Badla’. He is directing this new film from his own script.
In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor shared her excitement about her OTT debut. The actress told the publication, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."
Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, which marks her comeback on the big screen. The film is scheduled for release on August 11 this year. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
Sedition law: Mustn't cross Laxman Rekha, says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism
The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali
Security agencies analysing it for leads
Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape
A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...
Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended
Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...