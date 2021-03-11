Kareena Kapoor begins shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong, check out BTS shot

Tribune We Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan has jetted off to Kalimpong. The actress has started shooting for her upcoming Netflix debut film, The Devotion of Suspect X, with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The untitled murder mystery is a screen adaptation of 2005 bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

Kareena took to her Instagram profile to share a BTS photo from the film’s set in West Bengal’s hill station. In the picture, she can be seen getting her hair done for the shoot.

She captioned it, “Day 1-Kalimpong… Devotion of suspect X’.

The movie, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Sujoy Gosh is known for thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’ and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Badla’. He is directing this new film from his own script.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor shared her excitement about her OTT debut. The actress told the publication, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."

Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, which marks her comeback on the big screen. The film is scheduled for release on August 11 this year. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya

