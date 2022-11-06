Kareena Kapoor can't wait to meet her 'mini Alia'; Kapil Sharma says 'it's the bestest gift', Riddhima ‘bua is happiest today', Karan Johar is 'proud nana'

ANI

Mumbai, November 6

Kareena Kapoor is on cloud 9 as she becomes an aunt to Ranbir and Alia’s baby girl. She is excited to welcome the newest member of the family! Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to express her excitement. Alia announced the birth of her baby girl in a cute Instagram post and Kareena was one of the first few people to comment there.

She wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons.

She continued, "can't wait to meet her."

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, Ranbir's sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared her joy with the followers. She uploaded a picture of Ranbir and Alia and wrote on the picture: "Ooooffffff!! Happiest today (heart emoji). Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua (aunty) loves her already." In the picture, Alia can be seen giving a peck on Ranbir's nose.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar share a special bond. While Alia calls Karan Johar her mentor, 'father figure', for Karan, Alia is family. As Alia announced the news, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a picture from Alia and Ranbir's wedding along with a note.

He wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

Friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."

Bipasha Basu wrote, "God bless little baby girl. Congratulations Alia and Ranbir."

Actor-comic Kapil Sharma commented, "Congratulations mummy papa... this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with. lots of love to little princess... god bless your beautiful family."

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess." Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family." Kriti Sanon wrote," Congratulations," followed by red heart emoticons.

Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Actress and champion of green causes Dia Mirza also commented under the picture: "Congratulations, only love always".

Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared his joy by reposting Alia's post in Instagram Story and wrote on the picture: "Daughters are indeed special! Congratulations @aliabhatt and Ranbir".

Alia Bhatt's mother veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed...thank you life."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote," Congratulations Alia and Ranbir."

Vaani Kapoor wrote, " Congratulations! Wishing you both so much joy and happiness. Lots of love to the baby girl."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssss Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor may the new born be blessed with abundance of happiness and joy."

Actor Pooja Bhatt wrote, "And just like that, the world is illuminated with light."

The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival.After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

#alia bhatt #kapil sharma #kareena kapoor #ranbir kapoor