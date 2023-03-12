Kareena Kapoor drops a cute birthday wish for 'big brother to her boys' nephew Kiaan

ANI
Mumbai, March 12
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended heartfelt birthday greetings to her nephew Kiaan.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a throwback picture of her son Taimur lying on a couch next to Kiaan.
"Happy Birthday precious Kiu Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much #[email protected]," Kareena captioned the post.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's close friend Amrita Arora, too, dropped a cute birthday wish for Kiaan.
She wrote, "Happy birthday our handsome teen kiuuuuuu! Welcome to the teens cutie."
Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a sweet wish for Kiaan.
She shared a picture of Kiaan with his mom and his nanu Randhir Kapoor.
Alongside the image, Riddhima wrote, "Happy happiest birthday darling kiaan."
A day ago, Karisma celebrated the 18th birthday of her daughter Samaira.
Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. After separation, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev.
