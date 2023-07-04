 Kareena Kapoor enjoys beach time in Italy, see pic : The Tribune India

Kareena Kapoor is on a family vacation

Kareena Kapoor in a still from her Italy diaries. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 4

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be having a lot of fun during her vacation in Italy.

After posting Summer lunch date pictures with family, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day on Instagram stories.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen trying her swimming skills. And also she posed for the camera on the beach dressed in her red bikini.

She captioned the post, "Summer times."

Kareena on a recent lunch date was spotted in the cutest company. They were none other than her husband- actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

On Monday, Kareena shared a couple of pictures from her family vacation.

Kareena and Saif posed in style for the camera.

Kareena was seen dressed in a blue striped shirt teamed up with a red bralette top and beige bottom. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Saif looked uber cool in a blue shirt and cap.

Taimur was seen in a full 'masti; mood as he enjoyed his food.

Here are the picture:

After the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora wrote, " Ohhh hey gorgeous duo." Saif's sister Saba Pataudi dropped black heart emoticons.

One of the users wrote, "Best couple of India." Earlier, the actor gave a glimpse of a beautiful view from Porto Cervo in Italy.

A few days ago, Kareena and Saif jetted off to London and also joined Sonam Kapoor's family for a dinner date.

Taking to Insta, Sonam posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair.

"With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." The image shows Kareena, Saif, Sonam, Sonam's husband Anand, Sonam's sister Rhea and Rhea's husband Karan posing for a picture at the dinner table.

"What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena sharing a picture.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'.

Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

#jeh #kareena kapoor #saif ali khan #taimur

