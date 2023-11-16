Kareena Kapoor feels Saif Ali Khan found a footing as a father after Taimur was born

Mumbai, November 16
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about the bond between her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan on the chat show 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8.
In the chat show, filmmaker Karan Johar said Saif has two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, and the actor "actually grew up" with them.
Here's the latest pictures of Saif and Kareena:
View this post on Instagram
Karan asked: "Saif actually grew up with his own kids, he had Sara and Ibhrahim very young himself. Do you feel he found his footing as a father when he had Taimur?"
To which, Kareena replied, "Obviously he has a lot of time now. When he had become a father back then, he was also working, he was in his twenties. You know you are trying to build your career, start life."
'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
#Bollywood #Karan Johar #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai #Saif Ali Khan #Taimur Ali Khan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill
Purohit yet to take call on four Bills passed by state Vidha...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers
Indian Air Force had flown in equipment in parts on their C-...
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final
Amitabh Bachchan candidly wrote on X, 'When I don't watch, w...