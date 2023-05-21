Kareena Kapoor had perfect Saturday night with BFF Amrita Arora, their pout selfie inside

Mumbai, May 21
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently gets spotted partying with her girl gang. On Saturday, the 'Heroine' actor shared a selfie with her BFF Amrita Arora.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the picture on her stories which she captioned, "Nothing like a Saturday night with your bff."
In the selfie, Kareena could be seen showing off her signature pout along with Amrita.
The 'Tashan' actor shares a very healthy bond with her girl best friends, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita.
Talking about the work front, Kareena is currently shooting for 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.
As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Apart from 'The Crew', Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.
