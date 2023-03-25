Kareena Kapoor has 'tears of joy' as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

It's a special day for producer Rhea Kapoor as it's her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday today. The loving daugther that she is, Rhea decided to mark the day with the beginning of the shoot for her next production 'The Crew'.

To share the news,Rhea took to Instagram and shared two pictures. The first photo features the clap board of the film and the second one is seemingly the picture of her grandmother. It's Rhea's way of including the blessings of the two important women for her project.

In the caption, Rhea wrote: "Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! i love you!"

Among others, Rhea's post has surely made Kareena Kapoor excited as she took to the comment section to write,"So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa."

Kareena then shared Rhea's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Tears of joy. Let's go..."

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Stories.

It was in November last year that Rhea had announced The Crew.

The film, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, is an effort of three years.

As Rhea shared it on Instagram, she wrote, "After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri."

The Crew is a story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023.

