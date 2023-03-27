'Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, Anushka Sharma Bengaluru and Neetu Kapoor Dubai'; when Instagram user calls celebrities cities, their response is epic

Chandigarh, March 27
A social media user named Freddy_birdy, who believes cities are people, has worked out an analogy where he comepares Bollywood celebrities to cities. From calling Kareena Kapoor Gstaad, Anushka Sharma Bengaluru, Shah Rukh Khan Bombay, he has shared a list of Bollywood stars and why he thinks they are those cities.
His Instagram post seems to have touched the right chord with most names of the list. Kareena, Alia, Anushka, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor have shared the post on their Instagram Stories with heart emoticons and some have even left comments on the post.
Among those reactions, Kareenawrote, "Have to agree with this".
Anushka too seems to have liked it as she re-shared it with a red heart emoji.
Arjun re-shared it with a purple heart emoji.
Alia wrote, 'Too beautiful", with five red heart emojis.
Reacting to the post, Neetu wrote, "Dubai" and dropped a red heart and laughing emojis.
Ayushmann Khuranna and Tara Sutaria also left red hearts on the post.
So, here goes the long post. Freddy wrote on Instagram, "Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarbh and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries." "Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean and symmetrical." He compared veteran star Neetu Kapoor to Dubai "forever youthful".
The long post continued, "Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable."
Also mentioning some veteran stars such as Rekha and Zeenat Aman, Freddy wrote: "Rekha is Bora Bora, exotic and distant. Goa is Zeenat Aman, warm and gorgeous, sexy of spirit and soul."
Take a look at the post:
View this post on Instagram
Actors of all age were also a part of the post. "Manali is Ishaan Khattar, perennially cool. Tara Sutaria is the beautiful winding roads going up to Darjeeling. The Thai dessert is Katrina Kaif, forever scorching," he added.
"Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool. Ayushmann Khuranna is Toronto, every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab. Alia Bhat is a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own. Cities are people," concluded Freddy's post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh
The police have invoked the NSA against him
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...