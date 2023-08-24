Kareena Kapoor is ready for her streaming debut with 'very special project', says it 'feels like a new launch'

Mumbai, August 24
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with a project with Netflix in a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Kareena, who will be seen in a gritty role, says after 23 years in Hindi cinema the digital debut feels like a new launch.
Kareena said: “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling.”
Watch this announcement video:
View this post on Instagram
She said that the streaming giant has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do.
Kareena made her acting debut in 2000 in ‘Refugee'. After which, she was seen in films such as Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kurbaan, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Heroine, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Singham Returns, Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz.
