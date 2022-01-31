Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrate BFF Amruta Arora’s birthday

Chandigarh, January 31
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang of girls including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt celebrated BFF Amruta Arora’s birthday on Monday. The ceremonial midnight cake-cutting was followed by heart-felt birthday posts on social media with some fun pictures from the celebration.
Kareena shared two photos on her Instagram Stories of the group hugging Amruta as she cuts the birthday cake.
In a separate post, Kareena shared a quirky picture of Amruta Arora and wrote a fun conversation with her BFF.
Karisma dedicated a post to wish ‘her darling Amolas’.
Take a look at Karisma’s Instgram post:
Malaika Arora also wished her ‘baby sister’ in an Instagram post that reads, “The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister.”
Malaika Arora’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted outside Kareena Kapoor’s house along with Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan.
