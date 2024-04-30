Kareena Kapoor Khan can't wait for The Buckingham Murders magic to unfold for her and Hansal Mehta

IANS

On Hansal Mehta’s birthday on Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her wishes to the filmmaker and shared that she coul dnot wait for the magic of their upcoming film The Buckingham Murders to unfold for the two of them.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture featuring herself and the filmmaker engaged in conversation.

“Happy birthday @hansalmehta. Can’t wait for the Buckingham magic to unfold for us,” she wrote in the caption.

The Buckingham Murders is a crime thriller film in which the actress portrays a British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

#Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan