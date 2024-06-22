Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to veteran actor Donald Sutherland

ANI

Mumbai, June 22

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran actor Donald Sutherland, who died in Miami on Thursday at the age of 88 following a long illness.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the members of the cinema world who hailed Sutherland.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a picture of Sutherland and wrote, ‘forever (red heart emoji)’.

In a career spanning six decades, the legendary actor had featured in varied roles with his breakthrough performances, including the 1967 film ‘The Dirty Dozen’ and Robert Altman’s ‘M*A*S*H’.

Throughout his career, the actor starred in such films as ‘Klute’, ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘Ordinary People’, ‘1900’, ‘The Hunger Games’ series and ‘Ad Astra’, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

For his contributions to the cinema, he received an Honorary Award from the Academy in 2017.

Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus and Kiefer; daughter, Rachel; and four grandchildren.

Kiefer paid tribute to his late father on social media. He wrote, ‘With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.’

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai