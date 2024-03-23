Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sneak peek of ‘Serengeti Sun’ from vacation

ANI

Mumbai, March 23

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also known for her glamorous lifestyle, is currently on yet another family trip, this time to Africa.

Kareena shared a sneak peek of the stunning vacation, revealing the serene beauty they’re enjoying.

Bebo on Friday, took to her official Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her family trip to The Serengeti National Park.

The actor shared a stunning picture of the park’s mesmerising landscape, illuminated by the sun’s warm glow. She captioned the picture, ‘The Serengeti Sun’.

The Serengeti National Park covers northern Tanzania, including the eastern Mara and northeastern Simiyu regions. The name Serengeti comes from the Maasai word siringet, meaning ‘the place where the land stretches endlessly’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in ‘Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

