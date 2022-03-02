Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered one of the stylish actresses in Bollywood.

She shared a picture on social media wearing a mini skirt as she kick-started the month of March. The picture has a mixed response from her fans. Many found Kareena beautiful in the picture, while a few trolled her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She wore a patterned blazer with the short skirt, which had a plunging neckline. The mini skirt is worth Rs 44k.