Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

Chandigarh, March 2
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered one of the stylish actresses in Bollywood.
She shared a picture on social media wearing a mini skirt as she kick-started the month of March. The picture has a mixed response from her fans. Many found Kareena beautiful in the picture, while a few trolled her.
She wore a patterned blazer with the short skirt, which had a plunging neckline. The mini skirt is worth Rs 44k.
