Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘attitude’ after a photographer gets injured while clicking her slammed; netizens roast her for her ‘insensitive behaviour’

Chandigarh, April 6
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan faced a backlash over her “indifferent attitude” towards a photographer after he got injured while clicking the actor.
Kareena had gone meet Malaika Arora after the latter met with an accident. As Kareena stepped out of Malaika’s house, the paparazzi was as usual waiting to click her.
In the scurry, one of the photographers got injured and she yelled at her driver, 'peeche jaa yaar'.
View this post on Instagram
However, netizens slammed her for her attitude that she wasn't even concerned about the photographer and didn't even ask him if he was fine and rather shouted at the driver.
She even asked the photographer, "Kyun bhaag rahe ho."
Bebo always poses for the shutterbugs, but this time an unwanted incident was waiting for her.
