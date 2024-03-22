Kareena Kapoor lauds Kunal Khemu's directional debut film Madgaon Express

ANI

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her thoughts on brother-in-law Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express. The Jab We Met actress posted the film’s poster on her Instagram story and praised Kunal’s directing skills.

“So, so funny and brilliantly directed. So, so proud of you, Kunal Khemu. Outstanding performances. Bravo, guys,” she wrote.

The film marks Kunal’s directorial debut. It features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Nora Fatehi.

#Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan