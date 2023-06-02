Kareena Kapoor makes special wish for Tushar Kapoor's son on his birthday

ANI
Mumbai, June 2
Actor Kareena Kapoor on Friday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for actor Tushar Kapoor's son.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Lakssh. Wishing you the most amazing things in life @tusharark89"
In the picture, Lakssh could be seen running on a beach. The kid was donning casual outfits with sunglasses.
Tushar also reshared Kareena's story.
The duo has worked together in movies like 'Golmaal 3', 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and 'Golmaal Returns'.
Meanwhile, Kareena will share screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film 'The Crew'.
It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rhea, Kareena and Ektaa R Kapoor will produce the film while Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.
Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.
