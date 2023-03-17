Kareena Kapoor reveals her son Jeh loves 'Naatu Naatu', doesn't eat until he hears the song

Mumbai, March 17
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose streaming talk show 'What Women Want', released its fourth season on Friday, has revealed that her younger son Jehangir absolutely loves dancing to the Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' and that he doesn't eat unless the song is played for him.
The actress told IANS, "Jeh only eats his dinner when we play 'Naatu Naatu' and he wants the original version not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2 year old's heart, it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song".
With India bagging two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, it has brought a sense of pride for every Indian. Kareena feels proud to be a member of the fraternity that's bringing accolades for the country on the international platform.
She said, "I'm very proud to see the audience watching more movies, be it Hindi films, regional films, parallel films or documentaries. People are taking Indian cinema a lot more seriously and as a member of the fraternity it fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude towards our audience".
The fourth season of 'What Women Want' is available to stream on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days
The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him
Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...
Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud
Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yagnik, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturve...
After Saudi-Iran pact, Tehran wants India to sidestep US sanction threat
Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi says New Delhi should resume its en...