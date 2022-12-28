Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy Swiss vacation; former shares picture as latter indulges in ‘Fondue’ at Gstaad

ANI
Mumbai, December 28
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared an adorable picture of her hubby Saif Ali Khan from their Swiss vacation.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture which she captioned, "Fondue Ufff".
In the picture, Saif can be seen enjoying Fondue, a Swiss dish, at a restaurant with a funny facial expression.
Recently Kareena along with her husband Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh jetted off to Gstaad, Switzerland, to celebrate New Year after a hiatus of three years.
Kareena has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif almost every year since they got married in 2012.
Recently, Kareena shared a picture from her favourite travel destination on her Instagram stories and captioned the picture, "Waited three years for you".
