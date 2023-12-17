 Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head for Christmas vacation with kids Jeh, Taimur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head for Christmas vacation with kids Jeh, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head for Christmas vacation with kids Jeh, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head for Christmas vacation with kids Jeh, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai airport. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, December 17

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have jetted off for a vacation with their kids Jeh and Taimur ahead of Christmas.

On Sunday, Kareena and Saif along with the kids were papped at the Mumbai airport jetting off for a family vacation.

Several pictures of the family went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen donning a red cut-sleeve puff jacket over a white shirt and blue denims. She tied her hair into a ponytail and completed her look with black shades.

Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue t-shirt paired with blue denims. He completed his look with a green cut-sleeve puff jacket and a red cap.

Talking about the kids, Jeh and Taimur were seen twinning in blue cut-sleeve puff jackets.

Check out their video:

Both of them were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai #Saif Ali Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

2
Haryana

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels' mishap

3
Business

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

4
India

Touching the sky with glory: Haryana, Punjab lads top course at Air Force Academy

5
Punjab

3 members of Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

6
India

Mumbai woman accuses JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal of raping her on marriage promise; industrialist denies charge

7
Punjab

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

8
Punjab

Centre 'withholding' funds for Punjab at behest of AAP's rivals: Arvind Kejriwal

9
India

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

10
India

Parliament security breach serious issue, deeper probe needed to unravel the motive: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

PGI fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

4 immigration consultants booked

192 held in cordon-&-search ops in 3 police station areas

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Miscreants on the prowl in Phagwara

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala