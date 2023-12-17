Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan head for Christmas vacation with kids Jeh, Taimur

ANI

Mumbai, December 17

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have jetted off for a vacation with their kids Jeh and Taimur ahead of Christmas.

On Sunday, Kareena and Saif along with the kids were papped at the Mumbai airport jetting off for a family vacation.

Several pictures of the family went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen donning a red cut-sleeve puff jacket over a white shirt and blue denims. She tied her hair into a ponytail and completed her look with black shades.

Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue t-shirt paired with blue denims. He completed his look with a green cut-sleeve puff jacket and a red cap.

Talking about the kids, Jeh and Taimur were seen twinning in blue cut-sleeve puff jackets.

Check out their video:

Both of them were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

